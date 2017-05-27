PICTURE SPECIAL: Record crowds at Hadleigh show

The 178th Hadleigh Show shattered attendance records as thousands of visitors flocked to Holbecks Park for a full day of family entertainment.
The long-running community event attracted an estimated 12,000 people across Saturday, when a busy schedule of performances, demonstrations and livestock shows filled the showground.
Headline attractions included the Horsemen Cossack Trick Riders, whose acrobatic displays on horseback proved popular with the audiences, in addition to a sheep show, a young farmers tug-o-war, a dog and duck show and falconry displays.
The showground also hosted more than 160 trade stands, 42 local producers in the food hall, a flower show, art and craft marquees and a livestock show featuring more than 150 classes.
Cathy Leney, secretary of the Hadleigh Show, said: “We were so lucky with the weather. The crowds really came out and supported us.
“Everyone in Hadleigh calls it the May Show. It’s been part of a lot of families’ lives for three generations.
“We are grateful as ever for the support of the town. They all embrace it.
“We keep it as a one-day event – that keeps its traditional feel and people seem to like that.”