PICTURE SPECIAL: Record crowds at Hadleigh show

The 178th Hadleigh Show shattered attendance records as thousands of visitors flocked to Holbecks Park for a full day of family entertainment.

The long-running community event attracted an estimated 12,000 people across Saturday, when a busy schedule of performances, demonstrations and livestock shows filled the showground.

Hadleigh Show - Shire horses on display Pic - Richard Marsham

Headline attractions included the Horsemen Cossack Trick Riders, whose acrobatic displays on horseback proved popular with the audiences, in addition to a sheep show, a young farmers tug-o-war, a dog and duck show and falconry displays.

The showground also hosted more than 160 trade stands, 42 local producers in the food hall, a flower show, art and craft marquees and a livestock show featuring more than 150 classes.

Cathy Leney, secretary of the Hadleigh Show, said: “We were so lucky with the weather. The crowds really came out and supported us.

“Everyone in Hadleigh calls it the May Show. It’s been part of a lot of families’ lives for three generations.

“We are grateful as ever for the support of the town. They all embrace it.

“We keep it as a one-day event – that keeps its traditional feel and people seem to like that.”

Hadleigh Show - Visitors enjoy the flower show Pic - Richard Marsham

Hadleigh Show - Vintage tractors in the parade ring Pic - Richard Marsham