PICTURE SPECIAL: Drive it day at Kersey Mill

Kersey Mill was the picturesque backdrop for a line-up of vintage and classic vehicles that were put on show for visitors to admire on Sunday.

For the second year running, Kersey Mill took part in a national awareness day called Drive It Day, run by the Federation of British Historic Vehicle Clubs.

Kersey Mill drive it day PICTURE: Mecha Morton

As last year’s event was a success, mills owner Steve De Lara-Bell decided to take part again and give people an added incentive to see how the site’s refurbishment is going.

He said: “It’s a quite wonderful treat to see what turns up on the day. People enjoy coming along to see the cars, and the mill is open for the duration, so they are able to see the latest restoration work and progress, and enjoy the gardens.”

He estimated that 1,500 people attended, with 200 vehicles on show.

“There was no entrance fee and we charged £2 car parking and raised £1,598 for the Alzheimer’s Society,” he said.

He plans to take part in the event next year, which is set for Sunday, April 22.

