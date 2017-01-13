Philip’s marathon mission

Running 26.2 miles is never going to be easy but Philip Mills hopes the thought of supporting a charity close to his heart will help him through.

Philip, 34, is running the London Marathon on April 24 for the Stroke Association after his dad KeithMills, 72, known to his friends as Ben, suffered a stroke in 2011.

Philip would like to pay back the charity for the support and kindness it showed his dad, who lives in Great Cornard, during the his slow and frustrating road to recovery.

“It truly rocked my family’s world. Although the doctors and nurses who helped my dad were fantastic, what was severely lacking from the current system was a decent level of after care and on-going support,” said Philip.

“Organisations such as The Stroke Association not only provide the help that survivors require, but also offer guidance to families who are struggling in the aftermath of a loved one being struck by such a debilitating attack.

“Having a stroke can come without warning, luckily my dad has since made a good progress, but the recovery can be long and frustrating.

“So however long and frustrating this training is, if it can help raise awareness and bring in much needed donations for this amazing charity, then every painful step, pulled muscle and blister is definitely worth it.”

Philip lives in Melton near Woodbridge with his family, but hopes people will donate to his cause who may know his dad - who as well as living in Great Cornard grew up in Long Melford.

To ensure he finishes the marathon Philip has a tough training schedule to follow.

As well as taking part in local races, he has to complete five-mile runs during his lunchtime three times a week, sprints once a week, a long run on Saturdays and a three mile run on Sundays completed as fast as possible.

There is one ground rule however. He has been ordered to be back by lunch time on Saturdays for family time by his wife.

You can donate to Philip’s cause via his just giving page: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Philip-Mills4.

Alternatively you can text TPJN85 £10 to 70070.