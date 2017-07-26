Performing arts students honoured at Ormiston Sudbury Academy ‘Oscars’

Performing arts students at Ormiston Sudbury Academy were recognised for their achievements in drama, music and dance in the school’s own version of the Oscars earlier this month.
Ryan Bailey-Cox, 18, earned the top accolade of Outstanding Award to the Performing Arts, having been involved in many productions since joining the school in 2011.
He is now going on to study for a degree in Jazz Theatre at the London Studio Centre.
The other top prizes at the event were the Wilson Award, which was presented to Lucy Harling, and the Arts Council Award, won by Cassie Ayling.
The first-half of the ceremony featured a variety of performances by students across the year groups, such as jazz club, choral and musical theatre.
This year’s awards were handed out by former student Grace Chapman, who, since leaving the school, has gone on to enjoy early success in her stage career, appearing in a number of touring West End productions.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS
Overall
Outstanding Contribution to the Performing Arts: Ryan Bailey-Knox
Wilson Award: Lucy Harling
Arts Council Award: Cassie Ayling
Drama
Performer of the Year: Tristan Sayers
Best Newcomer: Peter Barker
Most Improved Actor: Amy Sawyer
Outstanding Commitment: Josh Randles
Best Group Drama Performance: Average Joe
Musical Theatre
Musical Theatre Performance of the Year: Ryan Bailey-Knox
Most Promising Musical Theatre Newcomer: Matthew Bocking
Musical Theatre Comedy Performer: Cameron Sawyer
Most Improved Musical Theatre Performer: Danielle McIntyre
Musical Theatre Solo Performance: Amber Turner
Dance
Outstanding Commitment to Dance : Ruth O’Mara
Most Outstanding Choreography: Lilly De’Frates
Best Newcomer in Dance: Kyle Kruger
Most Improved Dancer: Cassie Ayling
Best Overall Performance in Dance: Katherine Gaukroger
Music
Best Newcomer to Music: Jasmine Sawyer
Outstanding Contribution to Music: Joe Moye
Most Improved Performers in Music: Cameron Cade, Peter Barker, Bailey Andrews and Freddy Chandler’s band
Outstanding Music Performance: Georgia Studholme
Best Led Music Event: Now Films
