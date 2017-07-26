Performing arts students honoured at Ormiston Sudbury Academy ‘Oscars’

Have your say

Performing arts students at Ormiston Sudbury Academy were recognised for their achievements in drama, music and dance in the school’s own version of the Oscars earlier this month.

Ryan Bailey-Cox, 18, earned the top accolade of Outstanding Award to the Performing Arts, having been involved in many productions since joining the school in 2011.

He is now going on to study for a degree in Jazz Theatre at the London Studio Centre.

The other top prizes at the event were the Wilson Award, which was presented to Lucy Harling, and the Arts Council Award, won by Cassie Ayling.

The first-half of the ceremony featured a variety of performances by students across the year groups, such as jazz club, choral and musical theatre.

This year’s awards were handed out by former student Grace Chapman, who, since leaving the school, has gone on to enjoy early success in her stage career, appearing in a number of touring West End productions.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

Overall

Outstanding Contribution to the Performing Arts: Ryan Bailey-Knox

Wilson Award: Lucy Harling

Arts Council Award: Cassie Ayling

Drama

Performer of the Year: Tristan Sayers

Best Newcomer: Peter Barker

Most Improved Actor: Amy Sawyer

Outstanding Commitment: Josh Randles

Best Group Drama Performance: Average Joe

Musical Theatre

Musical Theatre Performance of the Year: Ryan Bailey-Knox

Most Promising Musical Theatre Newcomer: Matthew Bocking

Musical Theatre Comedy Performer: Cameron Sawyer

Most Improved Musical Theatre Performer: Danielle McIntyre

Musical Theatre Solo Performance: Amber Turner

Dance

Outstanding Commitment to Dance : Ruth O’Mara

Most Outstanding Choreography: Lilly De’Frates

Best Newcomer in Dance: Kyle Kruger

Most Improved Dancer: Cassie Ayling

Best Overall Performance in Dance: Katherine Gaukroger

Music

Best Newcomer to Music: Jasmine Sawyer

Outstanding Contribution to Music: Joe Moye

Most Improved Performers in Music: Cameron Cade, Peter Barker, Bailey Andrews and Freddy Chandler’s band

Outstanding Music Performance: Georgia Studholme

Best Led Music Event: Now Films