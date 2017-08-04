Pebmarsh school named ‘greenest’ in county in recognition of recycling efforts

A Pebmarsh primary school has been recognised as the ‘greenest’ school for its efforts as part of a county-wide waste recycling programme.

St John the Baptist Church of England Primary School was named the best performing school for reducing its refuse and increasing food-waste recycling the most effectively out of 26 schools which took part in Braintree District Council’s Recycling Rewards Scheme.

The scheme was conceived after the district council received special funding from the Department for Communities and Local Government in 2015, to deliver a food recycling collection initiative and encourage young people to recycle from an early age.

Headteacher Karen de Pietro said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won this prestigious award.

“The pupils and staff are dedicated to recycling in order to reduce waste and therefore avoid the negative impact on our environment.

“The prize money will be used to help us continue our recycling plan.”

All of the primary schools involved in the project, including St Andrew’s at Halstead, St Peter’s of Sible Hedingham and St Giles’ in Great Maplestead, have received a certificate and a £500 cash prize, as a reward for their work.

Wendy Schmitt, Braintree District Council’s cabinet member for environment and place, said: “This is a great opportunity to inform and educate the next generation about the importance of recycling and reducing waste, as well as encouraging good recycling habits.

“It will help build a better future for them and their children.”

Simon Walsh, Essex County Council cabinet member for environment and waste, was also pleased at the schools’ efforts.

He said: “I am encouraged by the results of this initiative, and applaud the many innovative projects the schools have developed.

“All of the awards are well deserved and each recipient should be especially proud of their efforts.”