Pearl gets big surprise on 100th birthday

Pearl Schomer was given the greatest of surprises at her 100th birthday lunch last week, when her daughter, who lives in Canada, turned up at her party.

Mrs Schomer, who lives in Old Court, Long Melford, still lives at her home, with some support from carers.

Pearl Schomer turned 100 that day. PICTURE: Mecha Morton

The carers, including Ginny Hearne, and her two daughters, arranged for the lunch and the surprise.

Mrs Hearne said: “Pearl had no idea. She knew she was going to have a little party. It was lovely. She also had lots of friends and neighbours come across.

“Physically, she is still very able. It’s pretty amazing that she can still be in her own home.”