Pavement parking blocks path to village

A wheelchair user is continuing on her mission to improve disabled access in her home village, this time hoping to stop drivers parking on the pavement.

Pamela Epson of Glemsford contacted local authorities and the Free Press in March about the need for paths to be kept clear so she could access the village shops and the doctors’ surgery.

Mrs Epson uses an electric wheelchair after a stroke.

After the paths were cleared she embarked on her first trip to the village centre – only to be foiled by drivers mounting the kerb to park and blocking the footpath.

As before, she is faced with the choice of either turningback to find the nearest drop kerb and then passing the car via the road, or deciding to give up and go home.

Friends warned that the problem was widespread in the village, and she would be unlikely to make it all the way from her home at Duff Hill.

“Near enough everyone is telling me there is no direct route into the village,” said the 73-year-old.

Mrs Epson feels people need to be more aware of the impact their parking can have on disabled people.

“If you park partially on the footpath I have to go into the road to get past, ” she said.

Mrs Epson said she would like to see the police do more to enforce the law against dangerous and illegal parking more strictly.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: “Parking is an issue that is continually raised to police and we look to carry out parking enforcement wherever and whenever possible, alongside other duties.

“Police routinely carry out patrols when possible and penalty notices will be issued if appropriate. We urge all members of the public to park legally, considerately and responsibly.”

The Department for Transport is currently looking at theproblem of pavement parking outside London.

The Local Government Association wants the DoT to give councils powers to enforce a total ban on parking on pavements. The law is already in place in London.