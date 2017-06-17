Parish council voices objections to 122-home proposal in Liston

Foxearth and Liston Parish Council has continued its objection to plans for a major housing development, despite efforts by the developer to address significant concerns about the proposal.

Residents filled Foxearth Village Hall for a parish council meeting on Saturday, called to respond to a new planning statement which sought to quell worries about an application to build up to 122 new homes and a community centre on Stafford Park in Liston.

Councillors and members of the public speak at an extrordinary meeting of the Foxearth & Liston Parish Council where the proposed Stafford Park development was on the agenda. Pic - Richard Marsham

But the statement failed to win over Foxearth and Liston parish councillors, who have now submitted a recommendation of refusal, claiming the new planning statement “still contains many anomalies and incorrect statements”.

Tony Clayton, Foxearth and Liston Parish Council chairman, said they are not against the principle of development, but rather opposed to a plan of this scale, which would see the number of homes in the village increase sevenfold.

He accused site owners Redding Park Developments of making a case for development on “a false premise”.

“They say they need to develop the site to raise money to decontaminate the site,” he said.

“We say they bought the site knowing full well it was contaminated and that money would need to be spent to clean it.

“They’re just trying to pull the wool over everyone’s eyes.

“There are 28 houses in this village. Almost doubling it wouldn’t be out of the question, but not 122 homes.

“The roads around here wouldn’t be able to cope with 800 traffic movements from this site a day.”

Cllr Clayton added that he believed Long Melford would also be adversely affected by the development.

Long Melford Parish Council is due to meet to discuss the plans tonight, and is expected to echo the concerns of its neighbours.

Ahead of the meeting, planning committee chairman John Watts said: “There is a lot of opposition to this.

“We have had several concerns about the access road and we are very worried about traffic.”

The site, which crosses into both Suffolk and Essex, is the home of the closed Bush Boake Allen industrial plant, and has been the subject of applications for redevelopment for several years.

Savills, the agent representing the current applicant, said in its latest planning statement that it felt the proposal would yield “significant benefits”, arguing it would have a positive impact on the landscape and provide “much-needed market and affordable homes”.

The statement reads: “We hope officers and members of the council recognise the opportunity this application represents to regenerate an unattractive, underutilised, heavily contaminated former factory site into a high-quality residential community.”