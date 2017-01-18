Pantomime the perfect January blues antidote

If you are looking for something to do during the bleak January days and nights then fortunately panto season is sill in full swing, at least in Hadleigh that is.

Hadleigh Amateur Dramatics Society’s (HADS) production of Aladdin promises to “dazzle, intrigue and make you laugh until it’s almost too much to breathe”.

All your favourites from the well-known pantomime will be present including Aladdin, love interest Princess Jasmine, the scheming and wicked magician Abanazar, Aladdin’s mother the Widow Twankey and Wishee Washee – the hero’s well-meaning but not overly bright brother.

There will also be lots of new characters as well many of them reflecting aspects of living in Hadleigh.

These include Brexit inspired Demanda Recount, Mining Minnie, Pearce d’Ears and Tortoise Tilly, plus a small army of minions.

The pantomime is directed by Russell Allen and Nicola Hughes.

There are four performances all at St Mary’s Church, with shows at 7.30pm on January 19 and 20; 2pm and 7.30pm on January 21.

Tickets are available from Keith Avis Newsagents in Hadleigh High Street from the beginning of November onwards. Tickets for adults cost £6 each, with those for children at £4 each.