Pair of vehicles stolen from outside Hadleigh home

Two vehicles were stolen from outside a home in Hadleigh earlier this week, resulting in a police appeal for information.

The theft took place some time between 7.30pm on Sunday, July 23 and 7.30am on Monday, July 24 at a property in Matilda Groome Road.

A number of offenders broke into the home and removed keys from the property, before stealing a an orange BMW 116i Sport — registration EN65 EEU — and a white Fiat 500 — registration AV66 PHK.

Anybody who may have seen either of these vehicles, or who has any information about this incident, should immediately contact Ipswich CID at Suffolk Police on 101, quoting the reference code 50524/17.

Suffolk Police are also urging residents to keep car keys hidden and out of sight to reduce the risk of being a victim of burglary.