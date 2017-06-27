Opportunity Knocks Day in Sudbury inspires Tudor Primary School pupils

Members of the Sudbury business community helped to inspire children at Tudor Primary School about their futures with a special ‘opportunity knocks’ careers day earlier this month.

Among others, the school hosted Mulberry Vets, who showed pupils how to bandage animals, Bury Physio, who taught them various exercises, and Mel Aviation, who demonstrated their emergency escape chutes.

Tudor Primary School in Sudbury - Opportunity Knocks Day.

There were also visits from colleges, and even an Antarctic research team, who showed their full explorer kit and equipment.

Emma Ince, deputy headteacher, said: “We were delighted by the support from individuals and large companies who gave up a whole day to work with our children and tell them about their jobs.

“The children left the event feeling inspired and excited for their future.”