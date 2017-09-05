Operator of Sudbury care home ordered to pay £110,000 after health and safety breaches

The operator of a Sudbury care facility has been ordered to pay £110,000, after being found found guilty of health and safety breaches following the death of an 89-year-old woman,

Chilton Care Homes Ltd pleaded guilty to breaching lifting operations and equipment regulations of the Health and Safety at Work Act, at Ipswich Crown Court last week, following an investigation into the system for harnessing and hoisting residents at Chilton Croft Nursing Home in Sudbury.

The investigation opened after home resident Freda Cracknell broke her leg when she fell out of her harness, as she was being lifted from her bed into a wheelchair, back in November 2013.

She died in hospital nine days after the incident.

The inquiry identified a number of “significant failings” in the procedures at the Newton Road-based facility, stating that concerns about Mrs Cracknell’s safety had been raised before the accident occurred.

It found the company in charge of the home failed to ensure lifting operations were properly planned, appropriately supervised and carried out in a safe manner.

However, it was also concluded that the carers at Chilton Croft Nursing Home who moved Mrs Cracknell were not to blame, and that the facility has since received positive reports by inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

At Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, August 30, Recorder Gerard Pounder fined Chilton Care Homes Ltd a total of £60,000 as the penalty for contravening health and safety regulations.

He also ordered the company to pay another £50,268 in additional costs.