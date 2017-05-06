Open day for local plan to help shape Long Melford

An open day is being held in Long Melford on Tuesday to have their say on the village’s future.

It is the first step on a path that the parish council hopes will lead to the formation of a neighbourhood plan.

Local authorities, such as Babergh District Council and Suffolk County Council, use recommendations agreed in the plan on matters such as planning to shape development.

Following completion, the village would have more control over new housing developments, with the neighbourhood plan becoming part of Babergh’s local plan.

Parish councillor Graham Eade said: “We are very excited by starting out on the road to a neighbourhood plan and we want to involve as many residents and businesses as possible.

“Please come along to find out what it is all about, to give us your ideas and to volunteer to help out if you’d like to get involved.

“This plan will only go through if it has the support and involvement of the village.”

Lavenham completed its neighbourhood plan last year and, in a referendum on the completed plan, more than 90 per cent of those voting were in favour.

If agreed to in a referendum, it would then need to be adopted by Babergh and would be assessed by an independent inspector.

District councillors Richard Kemp and John Nunn are both in support of the initiative.

Mr Kemp said: “I too often see crazy developments being foisted on parishes by Babergh against their will because they don’t have neighbourhood plans. Let’s take this opportunity to take control of our own destiny.”

Mr Nunn added: “The plan will cover several aspects of the village’s future.

“There will be displays on housing, traffic and parking, business and tourism, sport and leisure, environment and local public services, such as th, school and library services.”

The open day will be held in the village hall, Chemist Lane, from midday to 2pm and 6pm to 8pm.