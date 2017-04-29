Open auditions for comedy at the Quay

Sudbury Dramatic Society’s September production will be classic comedy The Rivals by Richard Brinsley Sheridan.

Sheridan’s play is set in 1775 and follows the romantic difficulties of Lydia, who is determined to marry for love, which leads to a wealth of mistaken identities and misunderstandings from larger-than-life characters, including Mrs Malaprop and her ability to mangle the English language.

The Rivals is directed by long-time SDS member Denis Brogan. He is looking for a cast of four women and up to eight men.

Open auditions are being held at The Quay Theatre on Monday, May 8, at 7.30pm.

Scripts are available now from the Quay box office for short-term loan.

For more details, email sudburydramatic@supanet.com.