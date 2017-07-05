Online survey seeks views on future of St Peter’s in Sudbury

Ideas for the future of one of Sudbury’s most well-used public landmarks are being sought in a new online survey of local residents.

The Friends of St Peter’s (Fosp), a voluntary group which looks after the venue in Sudbury town centre, is seeking to expand its programme of events to appeal to a wider audience, and is asking for the community to give their thoughts.

The group has now been awarded a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund’s Sharing Heritage programme, which it aims to utilise to develop the venue’s appeal to people of different ages and interests.

Peter Gray, Fosp chairman, said the survey is a chance for people to express their opinions about St Peter’s, and suggestions on how the venue can be improved to make it more relevant and engaging.

“We really feel St Peter’s, with its location and capacity, has the potential to be a yet more important asset to Sudbury and surrounding areas,” he said.

“We want to make St Peter’s a venue that is open and appealing to all, bridging divides in age, culture and tastes.

“But we can only do that if a whole range of people, especially those who don’t often use St Peter’s currently, can tell us what they want from it.

“This survey gives everyone a voice in the future of St Peter’s.”

St Peter’s, which is located on Market Hill, is a former church that closed for public worship in 1971.

Since 1976, it has been established as a local hub for events, including markets, exhibitions and a wide range of concerts, attracting approximately 60,000 visitors a year.

The survey can be found at www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/StPetersSudbury

Anyone who fills out the survey will be entered into a free prize draw to win £30 in vouchers from Compact Music on North Street in Sudbury.

For more information about St Peter’s, go online at www.stpetersudbury.co.uk.