Nurse helping people overcome fears and phobias at her Sudbury clinic

Nurse Sue Tetley is celebrating a year in business offering an alternative approach to therapy and counselling to help people overcome fears and phobias.

Sue, who works as a children’s oncology nurse at Addenbrooke’s part of the week, has seen her business thrive over the last 12 months.

She offers positive psychology training and is one of hundreds of UK practitioners running a programme called Thrive, developed in Cambridge.

As a psychology graduate, Sue sees the benefit of using psychology to help overcome fear and phobias as well as anxiety, depression and anything that is stopping people from enjoying their lives.

Emetophia – a fear of vomiting – is one of the most common phobias, she says, although a fear of flying, along with anxiety and depression are also top of the list.

She said: It’s a programme that can help people aged from eight to 80 boost resilience, self-esteem and help them to feel more in control. I went through it several years ago myself and it helped me so much. I love using my skills to help others make significant positive changes to their lives.”

Although Sue lives in Clare, she works from the Gainsborough Therapy Rooms in Gainsborough Street, Sudbury, and also travels around the region to see clients. Contact her on thrive withsuetetley@gmail.com