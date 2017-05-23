North Street trader says he is embarrassed by Sudbury

North Street in Sudbury has another empty shop to add to its growing collection following the closure of photography and printing shop North Street Studios.

The business has moved to an alternative premises on Market Hill.

A number of shops are empty along North Street, including the large former Argos and Poundland sites. Sports Direct is also closing in July.

John Hume, a partner of Angelo and Son in North Street, said he was saddened and concerned by the closures.

The shop is Sudbury’s oldest retailer and has been in North Street for 131 years.

“I find it very sad as I love Sudbury. The condition of the town embarrasses me.

“Sudbury is a lovely town and we can’t let it go like other places – we have got to offer different things. It does the town harm as it makes people less likely to visit us.

“We used to have all the professions. It really upsets me.”

Mr Hume said he felt local authorities should do more to encourage new businesses and independent retailers, as well as promoting a mix of national chains.

He added that he was lucky enough to have customers who travelled large distances to his business, but said he wanted to see other thriving traders, not empty shop fronts.