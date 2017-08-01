Nominate a cause to benefit from Sudbury Carnival queen’s court fundraiser

The Sudbury Carnival queen’s court is seeking suggestions for which local charity, individual, group or organisation will benefit from its fundraising event in September.

The charity evening will run at the Masonic Hall in Sudbury on September 16, as part of the effort by the queen’s court to support the community and be a presence in the town beyond the carnival.

Tracy Condell, the queen’s court co-ordinator, said they are keen to hear from any sports clubs, nursing homes, play groups, schools or even individual families that have fallen on hard times, who could benefit from funds raised at the event.

All nominations will be considered and one will be chosen by the carnival queen, Ashleigh Stohr.

To suggest a charity, email tracy623361@aol.com with your nomination by August 10.