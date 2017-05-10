New wedding venture has classic appeal

Acton based businessman Simon Oldfield has launched a wedding car business with two iconic 1960s American V8 Ford Mustangs.

He believes weddings are generating new business ventures in south Suffolk, as the fall in the value of the pound makes foreign weddings less attractive.

He said: “It makes far more sense to stay in England to tie the knot. We are regularly chauffeuring couples in the Mustangs to local venues.”

Mr Oldfield, 60, says he saw a new business opportunity after many people staying at his Clay Hall House Bed and Breakfast were brides or grooms, newly-married couples or wedding guests.

“There are at least 20 wedding venues in south Suffolk and north Essex,” he said. “With so much wedding-related bed and breakfast trade, and with retro and vintage all the rage, classic Ford Mustangs seemed a perfect choice for the new venture.”

His business is called So Classic. One couple, Sarah and Sam Cunliffe from Acton, had the firm’s sunshine yellow 1964 Mustang decked out as a New York taxi for their wedding. Sam had proposed to Sarah while on holiday in the Big Apple.

So Classic’s Ford Mustangs will be in North Street on Saturday, May 13, to promote A Vintage Affair – organised by Juniper Flowers – at Hedingham Castle on May 21.