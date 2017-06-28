New training contract for Wattisham’s Apache teams

A £48 million training package for the Apache helicopter announced by the Defence Secretary Michael Fallon today will support about 70 jobs in Suffolk, Hampshire and Dorset.

The contract with Aviation Training International will train about 700 Army personnel a year, including pilots and ground crew serving with the Apache attack helicopter squadrons at Wattisham Air Base.

Sir Michael Fallon said: “The Apache is a vital part of the British Army’s fighting force that is helping to keep this county safe.”