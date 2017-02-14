New Sudbury home for expanding agency

Estate agency Fenn Wright has opened a new branch in Sudbury as part of its expansion plans, appointing six staff from other national estate agencies.

The new branch, on Market Hill, is the firm’s eighth branch.

It recently acquired independent Sudbury estate agency Thorntons, and previous owner Sam Thornton has joined the new Fenn Wright team.

Alan Williams, Fenn Wright managing partner said: “We are delighted to have Sam and his team on board alongside so many high calibre agents with unrivalled local knowledge and experience in the area.

“We are looking forward to helping more people find their perfect home and bringing exceptional service standards and straight forward honest delivery to the local community.”

As well as Sam Thornton, joining the team from Thorntons are Janice Woodhouse and Sharon Thurgood.

Jess Stanhope and Tracy Wigens from come from Bairstow Eves, and Brady Catterwell previously worked for Countryside.

They join Fenn Wright staff Jenny Olley, senior negotiator, and partner Graham Buxton at the new branch.

The team will specialise in residential sales and lettings but can also advise on commercial sales and lettings, development and investment, land and rural and fisheries.

The branch can be contacted on 01787 327000 or visit www.fennwright.co.uk