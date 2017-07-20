New Sudbury business aims to fight rural isolation among older generations

A new business in Sudbury, which launched earlier this month, has set its sights on reducing the high levels of rural isolation among older generations in south Suffolk and north Essex.

1 Oak Home Care in Milner Road was set up with the goal of fostering interaction with elderly people who live alone, by organising practical help around their house, arranging trips out and hosting a social club that offers coffee mornings, cinema visits, day trips and social activities.

The launch of the business was supported by local business owners, industry professionals, employees and their family, and the mayor of Sudbury, Sarah Page.

Angel Doyle, founder of 1 Oak Care Home, said: “With figures of isolation so high, we want to ensure we do our part in supporting the elderly and isolated to get out and about within the community.

“Our plan to beat isolation isn’t something that is only offered to our clients, but something that we can offer to those who are in the community and feel lonely.

“The amount of people who attended the launch event is a great reflection of the support around us.

“We have a growing team of carers and support staff who are willing and eager to develop goals for our clients and those we meet.

“We have had a fantastic response to our recruitment drive, with quality, caring people coming forward.

“As an employer, it really is encouraging that people are gravitating towards the different approach to employment that we offer.”

At the launch event, town mayor Mrs Page also spoke about the growing problem of loneliness and the importance of supporting organisations that help to tackle this issue, and she wished 1 Oak Care Home success in its venture.

For more information about 1 Oak Care Home, call 01787 326555 or go online to its website at www.1oakcare.com.