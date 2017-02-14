New pre-schools to be built in Stowmarket and Lavenham

New pre-schools will be built in Lavenham and Stowmarket for which Suffolk County Council will receive a contribution from the Department for Education .

The preschools will provide up to 15 hours free childcare per week from the term after a child turns three until they start school. From September 2017 this will increase for eligible working parents to a maximum of 30 hours per week during term time.

Gordon Jones, Suffolk Cabinet member for Children’s Services, Education and Skills said: “I am very pleased for the communities who will benefit from these new preschools, which we plan to open for September 2017. Other communities will not be left out because we are working with partners to develop new places across Suffolk to meet the likely demand from working parents.”

Ofsted registered childcare providers, childminders and schools can choose to offer funded childcare places for working parents. For more on childcare for working parents, visit www.suffolk.gov.uk/30hours or call Suffolk Family Information Service on 0345 6080033.