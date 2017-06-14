New Pinkuah landlords bring village hub back to life

John and Jo Wilsdon have moved to Suffolk in a bid to restore a village pub to the centre of community life.

The couple, have many years of experience in the pub industry and have just taken over as landlords at The Pinkuah Arms in Pentlow.

The 17th century free house was reopened last month after being closed for three months.

Mr Wilsdon said: “We are just getting the food side of the pub sorted out, the kitchen and paperwork. Hopefully in a few weeks’ time, we should start serving food.

“We’ll do traditional pub grub and we want to do Sunday roasts. We are looking for a chef at the moment.”

John, 57, has run pubs in Kent and Jo, 47, grew up in the business as her father was a landlord.

“We decided we wanted to move to the countryside and find a nice village pub,” he added.

The pub is a community hub and the couple want to continue to attract both residents and visitors from outside of the area with dog-friendly facilities and a beer garden. They hope to have live music once a month, and hold charity events.

One resident who is very happy to see The Pinkuah Arms open again is Ghalib Al-Nasser who lives near the pub in Pinkuah Lane. He said: “The pub is a community asset so it’s wonderful to see it open again.”