New owner makes changes at failing Long Melford home

Long Melford Nursing Home, which was criticised in a report published last year, has been purchased by independent care business Stowlangtoft Health.

The 52-place nursing home in Hall Street is now part of the healthcare group, which already owns Stowlangtoft Hall, Brandon Park in Brandon and Ford Place in Thetford.

The Grade II listed building received a critical Care Quality Commission report in October.

Inspectors said the home required improvement and were critical of management, staff morale and a lack of training.

In response, Stowlangtoft Health has put a new management and nursing team in place and say they are confident it can become a successful home once again.

Managing partner Roger Catchpole said: “I am confident that Melford can be an extremely successful home in the longer term.

“We are investing time and effort into turning this care home around.”

“There have been improvements since the report was published but it is true to say that, for a number of years, the home has struggled.

“There has been a struggle within the industry and it has been difficult to get consistent management in the home, which had an excellent reputation historically.

“Having been aware of that, we have put together a very strong management team, with a new manager and new nursing staff. The home is now in a better position.

“We have worked hard to bring in and address improvements.”

Mr Catchpole said the industry was facing challenges of higher expectations in standards of care and higher staffing costs combined with a lack of funding.

“We are building a niche business focusing on quality care and family values and we can be a little more flexible to get a large amount of quality management,” he added.