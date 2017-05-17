New look for Lavenham pub and restaurant

The Lavenham Greyhound has a new look following the expansion of its restaurant and the refurbishment of its dining area and kitchen.

The pub is part of Stuart Inns, which also manages the Long Melford Swan and Hadleigh Ram.

The refurbishment includes a modern makeover of the restaurant, which has expanded into the barn area of the premises.

It now overlooks a new landscaped terrace and outdoor dining space.

Head chef Daniel Smallbone said: “We’ve responded to our customer needs by offering a flexible menu created using the highest quality ingredients to be enjoyed in our fabulous new indoor and outdoor dining areas. We are delighted to unveil our new look and new menu.”

The pub and restaurant is listed in the 2017 Hardens Guide.

Mr Smallbone added: “The pub serves a selection of real ales and has recently been awarded the Cask Marque in recognition of the quality ales on offer.”

His new-look menu includes a range of smaller to larger dishes, served from 10am to 10pm, alongside the recent addition of a waffle menu.

The restaurant offers savoury, vegetarian and sweet waffle options. Visit www.lavenhamgreyhound.com.