New governance system at Babergh

Babergh District Council has adopted a new governance system.

Previously, the council had a strategy committee that made many of the major decisions, with specific responsibilities headed up by an elected councillor.

This has been changed to a cabinet and leader model, already adopted by numerous other local authorities.

The cabinet is comprised of Conservative councillors, the council’s majority party.

The cabinet’s confirmed members are Tina Campbell, Jennie Jenkins, Margaret Maybury, Jan Osborne, pictured, Lee Parker, Peter Patrick and John Ward.

A spokesman for Babergh said: “In terms of what the change means, the new cabinet model replaces the previous strategy committee and portfolio holder model, streamlining the executive function’s decision making process.

“This will both strengthen the governance of the council and also provide greater clarity and accountability for officers working to direction from members.

“This model will also provide greater transparency, with forward plans of cabinet business to be published online regularly covering the upcoming three months of cabinet business on a rolling basis.”