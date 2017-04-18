New floodlight and phone mast scheme in Hadleigh is a ‘win-win’

A football club will be getting new floodlights at the end of the season for free, with added benefits of reduced light pollution and increased mobile phone signal.

Hadleigh United has signed up to a scheme with Shared Access. On May 2 six new floodlights will be put up to replace the four older ones.

One mast will be larger than the others and will also be used as a mobile phone mast which providers can sign up to use, bringing profit for Shared Access.

Not only will Hadleigh United get the floodlights - worth around £40,000 - for free, but these will be serviced and maintained for 25 years, a benefit that club chairman Rolf Begerov estimates to be worth around £5,000 in replacement bulbs alone.

“We have adequate lights but talking long term they will probably last another eight or nine years,” said Mr Begerov.

As well as brand new lights for the football club and the savings brought by it and the benefits of improved mobile phone signal in the town, the club also hopes the new lights will reduce glare, which has brought complaints from some residents.

“We have had complaints in the past,” said Mr Begerov.

“It’s a win-win really. It’s a win for residents in Benton Street as these will be modern downward pointing lamps so the light pollution issues we have had will go away.

“It’s a win for the football club, plus there’s better mobile coverage for people in the town.”

The scheme has been supported by South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge - who is campaigning for better mobile phone coverage - and landowner Hadleigh Town Council.

On the back of the talks the club has agreed a new 25-year lease with the council.