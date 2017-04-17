New drive to reduce speeding on Norfolk and Suffolk roads

Police have launched a fresh initiative against speeding on the roads of Norfolk and Suffolk.

Officers will today begin a week-long campaign of enforcement and education work, as part of a Europe-wide scheme co-ordinated by the European traffic police network TIPSOL.

Chief inspector Kris Barnard, who heads the combined Norfolk and Suffolk roads policing unit, said: ”We work closely with our partners all-year round to target speeding drivers and these campaigns allow us to enforce the law while also raising awareness of the dangers and educating motorists.

“All too often officers have to deal with the results of drivers speeding, which can be devastating, with families and friends being left behind to pick up their lives after the event.

“Speed limits are in place for a reason – the limit is set at the maximum safe speed to travel on a particular stretch of road.

“Drivers shouldn’t use these limits as targets; there are always other factors to consider including other road users, levels of traffic and weather conditions. The faster you are travelling, the less time you have to react to the unexpected.”