New cafe is just the ticket for Clare Castle Country Park

The original 1865 bookings hall for the Victorian railway station in Clare Castle Country Park has been transformed into a cafe.

Platform One Cafe has opened in the centre of the park.

It is open seven days a week, from 8.30am to 5pm, and has been sensitively refurbished within the Grade II listed building to provide seating for about 25 customers, as well as a takeaway facility .

Richard Palmer, owner of Number One Deli and Cafe in the High Street and the new owner of Platform One Cafe, has worked in partnership with Clare Castle Country Park Trustees on the new venture.

Richard said: “We are very excited to have the opportunity to create a new cafe in our beautiful park and know that local families and visitors to Clare will enjoy the new facilities.

The history of the building is reflected in the new furnishings and art work.