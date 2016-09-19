New café grows its own plant food following

Sudbury sees the opening of a new vegan café this week, launched by town councillor Linda Gregory and her partner Mark Sutcliffe.

Kind Cuisine is the name of their eatery, based in Friars Street, and it will only sell plant-based foods.

Linda Gregory and partner Mark Sutcliffe who are opening of new vegetarian restaurant Kind Cuisine, 11a Friars Street, Sudbury Picture Mark Westley ANL-160913-205259009

Linda said: “Plant-based foods are very current in the media for health and ethical reasons. They offer variety and flavour, and are as enjoyable as other mainstream cuisines. It has been scientifically proven that a plant-based diet is more beneficial to the environment and to the planet.”

Linda has been vegan for a number of years, and she and Mark both wanted to show people how tasty and enjoyable vegan dishes are.

Mark was born in Sudbury and Linda moved to Suffolk eight years ago from London, where vegan eateries are popular. She added: “We both wanted to raise awareness of a different lifestyle.”

Open Wednesday to Saturday, from 10am to 4pm, Kind Cuisine sells cakes and snacks and will have a “bowl of the day” vegan dish on offer.

Linda Gregory and partner Mark Sutcliffe who are opening of new vegetarian restaurant Kind Cuisine, 11a Friars Street, Sudbury Picture Mark Westley ANL-160913-205232009

Mark will be making Italian flatbreads called piadina fresh every day, and there are homemade soups and light lunches on the menu.

Linda’s love for vegan food, and making ethical choices about what to eat, comes from her days as an animal rescuer.

She says: “I am an animal activist and have rescued all sorts of animals in my time.”