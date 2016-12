The ‘Little Earth Project’ based in Edwardstone near Sudbury is launching a limited edition beer brewed with local barley, hops, water and yeast all sourced from within a three-mile radius of its brewery.

The new beer is called ‘Brett Terroir’ and is only available as a one off on tap at a small number of local pubs including The Fleece in Boxford from today.

The brewery only started selling beer this year.