New arts centre in Great Cornard set to open

Peter Rumsey, from Belchamp Otten, is launching Mill Tye Gallery and Arts Centre to showcase work of local artists and to run art and photography courses.

The gallery at Cornard Mills will host monthly exhibitions of contemporary artists, printmakers, sculptors and potters.

Officially opening next Saturday, the gallery’s first exhibition runs throughout October and November and features printmaking, pottery, textiles and sculpture, as well as exclusive pieces of art.

Passionate about art, Peter runs a creative agency called 032 Design in Ipswich and has always wanted to open an art gallery.

He said the converted mill in Great Cornard, next to the water meadows, was an ideal spot for it.

“We have created a contemporary open space in an enviable spot that includes the gallery in addition to a fantastic space for courses, art classes and as a photographic studio,” he said.

“We plan to release details of upcoming courses soon.”

Peter says his inspiration for the location is down to the fact that the Stour Valley has been famously portrayed by artists John Constable and Thomas Gainsborough.

He said: “As such, the area is renowned as a hub for talented creatives.

“We think Mill Tye Gallery and Arts Centre is a great addition and offers the area a new venue for amazing new works and gifts – many of which are from undiscovered talents from across the area.”

Initially, the gallery is going to be open every weekend and on bank holiday Mondays.

The first exhibition, called Printworks, has a preview day on October 7, from 2.30pm to 7pm. It will then run through to November 26 at the gallery’s usual opening hours of 11am to 4pm.

It features artists Alison Coath, Mick Manning, Paul Cleden and Colin Moore.

There will be a Christmas exhibition from December 2 to January 7, and a spring 2018 exhibition.

The gallery has free parking in the car park before the level crossing in Mill Tye with the gallery a short walk away, opposite the mill pond. Visit www.milltyegallery.co.uk.