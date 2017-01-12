Neighbourhood plan consultation

A four-week consultation has been launched following an application by Long Melford Parish Council to designate the area to be covered by their Neighbourhood Development Plan.

The area proposed by Long Melford Parish Council for neighbourhood planning purposes follows the parish boundary. Babergh District Council is now keen to hear the views from people who live, work and carry out business in this area on whether the boundary is appropriate or not.

Simon Barrett, Babergh District Council portfolio holder for business growth and increased productivity, said: “Neighbourhood Development Plans give communities the opportunity to shape the growth of their villages, and Long Melford is putting an incredible amount of work into theirs.

“I would urge everyone in the village to have their say on the plan area and let us know if it accurately reflects how the people and community of Long Melford live and work.”

A Babergh spokesman added: “Neighbourhood planning allows communities to develop their own planning policies which will guide new development and help meet the needs of the community.”

When completed the Neighbourhood Development Plan is put to a local referendum, and if adopted is used by Babergh District Council, as the local planning authority, when deciding planning applications in this area.

Details including a map of the area can be found online at http://baberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk/LongMelfordNP

Comments can be submitted by email to communityplanning@baberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk.

Alternatively, they can be sent by post marked ‘FAO Mr Paul Bryant, Business Support Officer - Community Planning’ at Mid Suffolk District Council, 131 High Street, Needham Market, Ipswich, IP6 8DL

Responses must be received before 4pm on Friday, February 10.

Babergh has said issues on specific planning matters in the village are not appropriate to the consultation and has asked for these to be saved for the parish council’s next community engagement event.