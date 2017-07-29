Music festival inspired by terminally-ill Melford man ‘Higgi’ raises £6,000

A charity festival inspired by a terminally-ill Long Melford man has received in excess of £6,000 in support of his plight, with more donations still coming in.

More than 350 people turned out for HiggiFest in Monks Eleigh earlier this month, organised by friends of a man known simply as ‘Higgi’, a musician who was told last year that he had 18 months to live following a diagnosis of a brain tumour.

Higgi was initially diagnosed with prostate cancer four-and-a-half years ago, before a brain tumour was then discovered in August after a concert in which he could not recall how to play any of his songs.

In response, HiggiFest, presented by Bizz Buzz Events, was set up to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support, and the event included live music, a prize raffle and an It’s A Knockout competition.

Jeni White, one of the festival organisers, said: “HiggiFest was amazingly successful.

“It was our first year and we were just astounded at the support we had.

“The It’s A Knockout was great fun, with some teams coming in fancy dress and really rising to the occasion.

“The food, the company and the music were all fantastic. We would like to thank everyone who came along and supported this great cause, and for all the generous prizes that were donated by everyone.

“Unfortunately, Higgi is not too well, but he was astounded by the success. He was so sorry not to have been there.”

She also thanked the music acts for performing for free, with particular mention to headline band Soap Your Aunty, who played for three hours, and LB Contracts for providing the stage and staff on the day.

She added that their hope is for the festival to return next year even bigger, with plans to stage it across two days and feature more live music.