Mum’s praise for villagers keeping memory alive

The mother of a schoolgirl who died of a brain tumour nearly three years ago has praised her village for its “amazing community spirit”.

Anna Brooks, from Bures, was speaking after the latest fundraising event was held in the village in memory of her daughter Daisy, seven.

Held on Friday, the event – called The Shiny Bow Fashion Show – topped £3,000, which will go towards research into neurological conditions by an organisation called Funding Neuro.

Mrs Brooks said: “I was pretty blown away with the amount that was raised from the night. So many people helped out and have given us their support.

“We had lots of donations, including lovely hampers, for the raffle prizes, which really boosted the total.

“I can’t thank people in Bures enough. There is so much kindness and goodwill here.

“Everybody is there for us and is really helping to keep Daisy’s memory alive. There is an amazing amount of community spirit in Bures.”

The fashion show was organised by several villagers, including Mrs Brooks and Cathy Platt, owner of a former boutique in Bures called The Shiny Bow.

Since her death, Daisy’s family have raised nearly £450,000 for Funding Neuro, which funds research into neurological conditions including DIPG brain tumours, which is what Daisy died from.

An upcoming fundraiser includes a charity golf day – now in its third year – at Stoke-by-Nayland Golf Club on November 17.