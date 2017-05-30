Much-loved village shop marks £10k refit

A community shop, thought to be the oldest in Suffolk, has celebrated the completion of an ambitious refurbishment programme.

Polstead Community Shop, which opened in 1984, has been transformed thanks to the £10,000 improvement scheme.

Erica Pomerans cutting the celebration cake to mark Polstead Community Shop's refurbishment. Picture by Mike Constance

Funding for the project came from a grant from the parish council and donations from local residents, who gathered to celebrate the new-look store.

A celebratory cake was made by Daphne’s of Layham and was cut by Erica Pomerans, the shop’s first chairman in 1984.

Mrs Pomerans, who is retiring from the board, was presented with a special gift to mark 34 years of service at the volunteer-run shop.

Mrs Pomerans was given a garden voucher and a bouquet of flowers by Mandy Hall, the community initiative’s third chairman.

Founder member Ruth Crabtree, whose idea it was to set up the shop, was also present at the event, which took place in the shop and in the village hall, attracting more than 70 people.

Attendees were treated to a glass of bubbly and refreshments in the hall, while being given the opportunity to taste local foods and pick up some special offers available at the shop.