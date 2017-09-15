MP to launch petition to show public support for Sudbury bypass project

The MP for South Suffolk is launching a parliamentary petition next week to demonstrate the extent of public support for the ongoing Sudbury bypass project.

The petition will be formally launched by James Cartlidge in Sudbury Town Hall on Friday, September 22, when cross-party representatives and members of Sudbury organisations have been invited to pledge their support for the campaign and sign the petition.

Proposals for a relief road serving the town have been around for well over a decade, but there is renewed optimism that it will become a reality after the Government announced a £1 billion annual fund for bypass projects earlier this summer.

This was followed by a visit to Sudbury by roads minister Jesse Norman in July.

Mr Cartlidge said: “It was made very clear in my meeting with the roads minister that strong local support will be absolutely vital for the future success of the project.

“As such, I have decided that a parliamentary petition, to be presented on the floor of the House of Commons, is the best way to formally document the support in Sudbury and the surrounding areas.”

“A western bypass is essential to alleviate the congestion which is damaging our historic centre, hampering economic development and causing dangerously high levels of pollution.

“I would encourage as many individuals as possible to sign the petition.”

Stalls promoting the petition will be on Market Hill on October 7 and October 21, and residents will be encouraged to sign the petition, which will be available online, in shops and businesses, and with parish and town councils.