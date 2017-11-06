MP opens new £250k nursery in Gosfield

A school was joined by its local Member of Parliament for the official opening of its new £250,000 nursery, named after a long-serving former principal.

Braintree MP James Cleverly cut the ribbon on St Margaret’s Preparatory School’s Powling Nursery in Gosfield, alongside the facility’s namesake Elaine Powling, an ex-principal who was recognised in honour of her dedication and leadership to the school over many years.

Pupils, parents and guests were in attendance to mark the opening of the nursery, which is situated in an 18th century former coach house and stable block.

Headmaster Callum Douglas said: “We are delighted to open this wonderful new facility at the school.

“We have been working hard with our dedicated early years staff to create an environment which will develop and stimulate the children. Our aim is to offer the best possible space in which children can flourish.

“We are already very proud of our school and this new facility will ensure that our youngest children have the opportunity to learn in a bright and spacious environment in the very heart of our school.”