MP chooses his card winner

A Sudbury schoolgirl has won South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge’s Christmas card competition.

Rosemary Gray, 11, from St Gregory’s Primary School, won the ‘Christmas in South Suffolk’ competition.

Rosemary Gray's winner Christmas card design ANL-161222-174231001

Mr Cartlidge said: “I was so delighted to receive such a large number of high quality designs. There were entries from primary schools in every part of the constituency.

“It was particularly enjoyable to be able to visit the schools providing the winning entry and four runners up, and to hear the children’s excitement when I explained the designs would be on the Christmas card that I send to the Prime Minister.”

The front of the card features Rosemary’s design, while the back displayed those of runners-up Frank Ewing, Isabel Knights, Max Schofield and Ashden Allder.

James Cartlidge with all the entrants from St Gregory's Primary School in Sudbury and their certificates. ANL-161220-130313001