More than 80 knives deposited in Sudbury during ‘Bin a Blade’ campaign

Eighty-five knives and bladed items were given up in Sudbury as part of a successful week of action by Suffolk Constabulary last month to crack down on knife crime.

Operation Sceptre, which took place between Monday, July 17 and Sunday, July 23, aimed to highlight the risks that carrying a bladed weapon can bring, as well as target offenders who use and carry knives.

As part of the ‘Bin a Blade’ campaign, Suffolk residents were also urged to deposit knives into amnesty bins across Suffolk, which resulted in hundreds of bladed items being handed in.

Superintendent Simon Mills, who was in charge of the operation, said: “Operation Sceptre is part of our ongoing proactive work across Suffolk to take knives off the streets and out of the hands of offenders.

“The relatively small numbers of weapons recovered and the limited number of arrests for possession of knives during this period points to the success of previous work.

“There is no excuse to carry a knife in Suffolk. Knife crime can have devastating consequences and if you are found illegally in possession of a knife you will be arrested, could be put before the court and brought to justice.”

Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore added: “We need to do all we can through education, peer pressure, policing and sentencing to make it absolutely clear that it’s never acceptable for a person to carry a knife or weapon. I find it really disappointing that anyone carries a blade of any kind.

“I encourage anyone who has a knife or weapon to dispose of them responsibly and immediately.

“Ultimately it is about making Suffolk as safe as possible.”