More homes added to long awaited Chilton Woods scheme on edge of Sudbury

Fifty more homes have been added to the long-awaited Chilton Woods development on the edge of Sudbury.

If approved, the new plans would see 1,150 homes built, plus 15 hectares of employment space, including a hotel and a household waste recycling centre.

Map of the proposed Chilton Woods development on the outskirts of Sudbury

The development’s village centre would have up to 1,000 square metres of retail space, a village hall, a new primary school and pre-school, plus car parking.

The altered plans still contain an area of community woodland and open space, including children’s play areas, a sports pavilion, playing fields and allotments.

Other information includes an addendum to the submitted environmental statement and an updated drainage strategy.

A public consultation on the tweaked plans runs until June 26.

The newly-formed Sudbury Area Green Belt Group has given its backing to the plans and the extra homes.

Secretary Nick Miller said: “We are in favour of it as we’d rather see the developments all together.

“We think the houses and the employment are needed but there are one or two aspects we don’t agree with.

“We are not happy about the hotel site as we think that should be open green space.”

Sudbury Green Belt group

Mr Miller said not enough was being done to include open spaces for nature – a problem highlighted at a recent public meeting in St Peter’s Sudbury, organised by the group.

He has called on the landowner, Suffolk County Council, which has submitted the plans, to ensure there are more areas of green space specifically for wildlife.

“We don’t think it has adequate wildlife provision,” he said. “We think it will be very pleasant for residents with green areas, but not adequate for wildlife.

“To compensate for this, there should be a green belt on Church Field Road and Shawlands Avenue and I think Suffolk County Council, as the majority landowner, should co-operate and put in a wildlife and open space strategy.”

Artist's impression of the 1,250-home Chilton Woods development

Mr Miller said he was fine with the extra homes as the alternative would see Babergh missing its housing targets. This could then open the door for more “pirate development in unsuitable locations”.

The plans are expected to go before the district council’s development committee in the summer.

To take part in the consultation, go online at www.babergh.gov/uk, email planninggreen@baberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk or write to the planning department at Babergh District Council, Corks Lane, Hadleigh, IP7 6SJ.