Monks Eleigh community shop issues urgent appeal for help

A community shop and sub-post office in Monks Eleigh has issued an urgent appeal for more volunteers to safeguard its future.

Duncan Eyre, chairman of Monks Eleigh shop committee, said shop helpers who have left the 400-strong village are not being replaced.

He said: “We are anxious about the shortage of new volunteers to help in the shop. This is not just another routine request for helpers, it is a wake-up call. Our message to the village is: it is your shop and it needs you.”

Current volunteers are being asked to work more often to make up for the shortfall, he said.

“One alternative would be to reduce the hours that the shop is open, but we don’t want to have to consider the option.

“We have a shop and we want it to support the community and the surrounding villages.”

The shop is open seven days a week and sells a wide range of groceries, fresh fruit, vegetables, bread, papers and magazines.