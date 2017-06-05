Money raised for Go Start

The Co-op Food store in Great Cornard has donated £65 to Go Start, a community transport charity in Sudbury and the surrounding area.

The shop organised fundraising activities.

Charity founder John Phillips said: “We are extremely grateful to the Co-op and indeed to all the customers who supported this superb fundraising effort.”

Go Start runs a daily dial-a-ride and MPV service and provides transport for outings and trips organised by other voluntary groups.

Recently, the charity offered transport to those attending the open day at the new A Rocha UK nature reserve in Foxearth.

Other events include transport for members of Newton Fireside Club to a Suffolk cheese farm.