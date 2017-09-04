Missing Nayland man found safe and well

An 83-year-old Nayland man who went missing last week has been found safe and well.

Joseph Hamilton had been reported missing on Friday by his family, who were concerned for his welfare.

Suffolk Police officers began searching with help from a National Police Air Service helicopter, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue.

Mr Hamilton was later found on the outskirts of Nayland. Police have thanked the public for their assistance.