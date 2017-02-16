Missing bollards could cause injury at Sudbury Tesco

A shopper at a Sudbury supermarket has grown increasingly frustrated at the lack of action over disabled parking problems.

A complaint about missing bollards in the disabled and parent and child parking section of the Tesco supermarket in Sudbury was first made in August.

However, despite evidence of how the missing bollards caused disabled shoppers to access the via the road, action has still not been taken by the store.

The problem is being caused by flimsy plastic bollards being accidentally knocked down by drivers.

Shoppers then park over the space and into the protected pathway for wheelchair users and parents and their children.

One picture shows where a wheelchair user left a note on a car window after being forced to turn back down the path to an available space before heading to the store via the road.

When the Free Press visited last week there were four bollards missing in total, including three in the disabled section.

The complainant wished to remain anonymous but said he was unhappy with the lack of action.

He said: “This matter has been ongoing for some time and I do believe if someone is injured on the footpath it will be a breach of health and safety legislation.

“Obviously the plastic bollards currently in place are insufficient because several have been knocked down. I believe all the plastic bollards should be replaced with ones made of reinforced concrete.

“There is still nothing in place to stop drivers from parking across the footpath where bollards are missing. If a driver brakes too late in one of the parking bays and someone is walking on the footpath that person could be injured.

“Clearly the daughter or son of the person in a wheelchair several days ago was unhappy about someone parking across the footpath and had Tesco acted sooner this would not have happened.”

Tesco did not comment on the delay or the use of concrete bollards.

A spokeswoman for the company said: “We are working to get the broken bollards fixed as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused”.