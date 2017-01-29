Military veterans lend a hand at Clare Castle Country Park

Military veterans from an organisation that sends volunteers to assist after natural disasters helped out at Clare Castle Country Park last weekend as the trust which runs the park continues to improve the facility.

Martin Savine, who lives in the country park in the old station master’s home, is a member of Team Rubicon.

Members of Team Rubicon help to clear the moat at Clare Castle Country Park. George Denaro, John Turner-Bone, Neil Catchpole who is a contractor who works at the Country Park and Nathan Nelson.

Team Rubicon a global organisation that brings together military veterans and civilians with important skills such as medical training, to attend disasters such as the hurricane in Haiti last year.

Living in the park Mr Savine decided to invite the organisation which has members across the country to join in the efforts there.

Originally the plan was to remove reeds from the moat but the freezing conditions put paid to that.

Instead the volunteers got to grips with removing scrub from the motte, allowing for views from the top.

Members of Team Rubicon help to clear the moat at Clare Castle Country Park. Nathan Nelson is up the steep slope of the moat.

Mr Savine said: “It went very well, we got quite a bit of work done. You can see the ruins from the top now. We are bringing out the castle which is what the park is all about.”

The work in Clare counts as service projects, allowing the volunteers to meet up and to hone their skills for when they are next needed to assist following a disaster.

In total seven members joined the working party, one travelling from Dartmouth, with the group enjoying a warm curry on the Saturday night.

Mr Savine added: “We have got the opportunity to go back if needs be if Clare want us back.

Members of Team Rubicon help to clear the moat at Clare Castle Country Park. Mick Walker hard at work.

“But we are available to help out anywhere. If you have got a task we can assist as long as it is a community project.”

You can get in contact with Mr Savine by emailing iamsav73@gmail.com.