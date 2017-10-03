Mid Suffolk and Babergh boundaries consultation starts today

Residents of Mid Suffolk and Babergh are being asked for their views on proposed changes to their council ward boundaries.

The independent Local Government Boundary Commission for England begins a ten-week public consultation on the recommendations today which will end on 11 December 2017.

Babergh's proposed boundaries

The consultation is open to anyone who wants to have their say on new council wards, ward boundaries and ward names across each district.

The commission’s draft recommendations propose that the Mid Suffolk should have six fewer councillors, at 34. The recommendations also outline how those councillors should represent eight two-councillor wards and 18 one-councillor wards.

For Babergh, the commission’s draft recommendations propose 11 fewer councillors, at 32, representing two three-councillor wards, six two-councillor wards and 14 one-councillor wards.

The full recommendations and detailed interactive maps for both reviews are available on the Commission’s website at consultation.lgbce.org.uk

Hard copies of the Commission’s report and maps will also be available to view at council buildings.

Professor Colin Mellors, commission chairman, said: “We are publishing proposals for a new pattern of wards across Mid Suffolk and Babergh. We are keen to hear what local people think of the recommendations.

“Over the next ten weeks, we are asking local people to tell us if they agree with the proposals or if not, how they can be improved.

“Our reviews aim to deliver electoral equality for local voters in both districts. This means that each councillor represents a similar number of people so that everyone’s vote in council elections is worth roughly the same regardless of where you live.

“We also want to ensure that our proposals reflect the interests and identities of local communities across Babergh and Mid Suffolk and that the pattern of wards can help the councils deliver effective local government to local people.

“We will consider all the submissions we receive whoever they are from and whether your evidence applies to the whole of your district or just part of it.”

The commission wants to hear as much evidence as possible to develop final recommendations for both districts. If you would like to make a submission to the commission, email reviews@lgbce.org.uk or write to: The Review Officer (Mid Suffolk/Babergh), Local Government Boundary Commission for England, 14th floor, Millbank Tower, London, SW1P 4QP.