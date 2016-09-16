Set in the grounds of the stately home, Melford Hall’s Michaelmas Market this weekend brings together a variety of local artisans and traders. The event will be staged on the north lawn, overlooking the estate.

As well as shopping there will be afternoon tea on offer with Sudbury’s Rock Choir providing entertainment on the Sunday.

The Michaelmas Market opens from 10.30am to 5pm.

For more information about Melford Hall or the market contact 01787 379228 or visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/melfordhall.