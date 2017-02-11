Michael’s 45 years of Poppy service

Approximately 100 people attended the Royal British Legion Sudbury District Branch Poppy Appeal annual awards evening recently.

Suffolk county RBL president Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton made the presentations. After the presentation, he praised the branch for its hard work and organisation in raising £44,868.52 for the Poppy Appeal.

The figure is a record for the branch.

This year 23 Poppy Appeal Awards were handed out, ranging from five-years certificates to Michael Berry’s 45-year award. Mr Berry was given his 45-year Bar.

All five supermarkets in the town received Branch Certificates of Appreciation for allowing collectors on their premises.

Sudbury and Cornard Girl Guides, Great Cornard Scouts and the Army Cadet Force were also given certificates for their collection efforts, as was Ormiston Sudbury Academy for once again holding a Festival of Remembrance fundraiser.